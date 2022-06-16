Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Vena Louise Sandridge, age 85, of Morral, passed away at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at home.

A funeral service for Vena Sandridge will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Pastor Steve Sturgeon. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery. Visitation for Vena Sandridge is from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour before to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

Vena was born July 9, 1936, in Marion, to the late Howard and Emma (Matthews) Christman. She married Fred Sandridge on Aug. 18, 1957, in Marion, and he passed away Aug. 14, 2020.

Vena graduated from Harding High School in 1955. She worked at Marion Smith Clinic for several years and raised her three children until she took a job at Wyandot Popcorn for 15 years.

Vena enjoyed working in her garden and taking care of her flowers. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchild.

Vena will be missed by her devoted children, Steve (Cheryl) Sandridge, of Morral; Shari Ames (Chuck Clark), of Sycamore; and David (Shannin Christman) Sandridge, of Sycamore; two grandsons, Cale Sandridge, of Hilliard; and Brice Ames, of Sycamore; one granddaughter, Alyssa (David) Brandeberry, of Pensacola, Florida; and one totally adored great-granddaughter Emma Brandeberry, also of Pensacola. Vena also is survived by her sister, Betty (Gene) Slemmons, of Prospect.

Vena was preceded in death by her parents; husband Fred; two sisters, Melba and Rosie; and her brother, Craig.

