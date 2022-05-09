Timothy Blair

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Timothy L. Blair, of Upper Sandusky, died May 4, 2022, at Marion General Hospital. He was 55.

Services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to AMVETS Post No. 777, Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Ohio Health Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!