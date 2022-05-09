Home Obituaries Timothy Blair

Timothy Blair

Posted on May 9, 2022
0
Timothy L. Blair, of Upper Sandusky, died May 4, 2022, at Marion General Hospital. He was 55.

Services will be private.  

Memorial contributions may be made to AMVETS Post No. 777, Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Ohio Health Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.  

