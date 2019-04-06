Home Obituaries Tim Kennedy

Tim M. Kennedy, age 51, of Marseilles, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Chandler Cemetery, Marseilles with Pastor Doug Pummel officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tim Kennedy Memorial fund in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the Life Tribute DVD

