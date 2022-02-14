Thomas Plott

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Thomas Allen Plott, of Carey, died peacefully at 2:31 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, with his wife by his side. He was 76.

Services honoring Tom’s life will be observed privately by the family. Burial will take place at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carey Music Boosters and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!