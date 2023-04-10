Susan Stone Posted on April 10, 2023 0 CAREY — Susan A. Stone, 68, of McCutchenville, passed away unexpectedly at 10:26 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, in the emergency room at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky. At Susan’s request, there will be no visitation or service. Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospital and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in honored to serve Susan’s family. Online condolences may be share with the family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription