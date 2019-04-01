CAREY — Shirley I. Stover, of Carey, died at 2:55 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at her residence. She was 80.

Born July 16, 1938 in Carey, she was a daughter of the late Harvey and Alta “Susie” (Bennett) Cole.

She married Ronald Ratzmann and they divorced. She married Daniel Stover, Sr. and he survives in Carey.

She is survived by a daughter, Stacy (Marty) Casteel, Lucien, Oklahoma; three grandchildren; and a sister, Karlene Feasel, Tiffin.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jana Lynn Stever; and four siblings, Wayne Cole, Patsy Sinclair, Sharon Landis and Twila Smith.

Shirley was a 1956 graduate of Carey High School.

She retired from Budd Company in Carey after 30 years of service.

A private graveside service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.