Sandra Kotterman

Sandra L. Kotterman, age 76, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Sandy Kotterman are 11 a.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Jay Scott officiating. Burial will take place at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitations will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and for an hour before service time on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot Memorial Hospital Oncology Department, Fairhaven Community, Hospice of Wyandot County or Emanuel United Church of Christ and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

