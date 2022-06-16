Ruby Southward

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ruby D. Southward, age 87, of Forest, died June 14, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A private graveside service will be held at Jackson Center Cemetery. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

