Ruby Southward

Ruby D. Southward, age 87, of Forest, died June 14, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A private graveside service will be held at Jackson Center Cemetery. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.