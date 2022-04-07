Ronda Shepherd

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FINDLAY — Ronda Sue Shepherd, 56, of Mount Blanchard, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 3, 2022, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Crates Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to the family and online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.coldrencrates.com

