Ronald Roynon

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Ronald K. “Casey” Roynon, 73, of Carey, passed away peacefully at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, with his family by his side.

The family will receive friends from 4–8 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, with the Rev. John Bamman, OFM Conv., officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to OLC School or Bridge Home Health and Hospice and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Casey’s family and condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!