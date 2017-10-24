Roma Shellhouse

SYCAMORE — Roma R. Shellhouse, age 93, formerly of 6989 Ohio 231, Tiffin, died at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at the Elmwood at the Shawhan, Tiffin.

A memorial service for Roma will be held at noon Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Pastor Amy Vittorio officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday prior to the memorial service.

Memorial contributions can be made to an organization of the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

