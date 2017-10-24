Home Obituaries Roma Shellhouse

Roma Shellhouse

Posted on October 24, 2017
0
0
5

SYCAMORE — Roma R. Shellhouse, age 93, formerly of 6989 Ohio 231, Tiffin, died at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at the Elmwood at the Shawhan, Tiffin.

A memorial service for Roma will be held at noon Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Pastor Amy Vittorio officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday prior to the memorial service.

Memorial contributions can be made to an organization of the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Sandra Kotterman

    Sandra Kotterman

    Sandra L. Kotterman, age 76, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, …
    October 24, 2017
    2 min read

  • Lisa Price

    FOREST — Lisa J. Price of Forest died Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, …
    October 24, 2017
    16 second read
  • Rose Hare

    Rose Hare

    Rose M. Hare of Upper Sandusky died Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at Fairhaven Health Care Communi…
    October 23, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply