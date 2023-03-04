Rick Wren Sr.

Rick Edward Wren Sr., age 75, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the emergency room of Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service for Rick Wren will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the COPD Foundation, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

