Richard Stewart

FOREST — Richard E. Stewart, age 87, of Forest, died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at Serenity Spring Senior Living, Arlington.

He was born Apr. 7, 1936, to the late William F. Sr. and Geneva L. (Weber) Stewart. He married Mary Barbara Spencer and she died Aug. 19, 1980. He then married Doris Claybaugh and she passed Nov. 21, 2019.

Mr. Stewart is survived by children Patricia Hale and Tim (Eleanor) Claybaugh; niece June Boose; grandchildren Tiffany (Brett) Retterer, Brandy (Brian) Sibold, Brittany (Joshua) Rudasill, Wes (Nicki) Hale, Erica (Craig) Eibling, Erin (Chad) Birnesser, BJ Zimmerman, Richie (Nikki Wykes) Boose, Courtney (Kyle) Linke and Megan (Gabe) Passet; 22 great-grandchildren; brother Dale (Della) Stewart; and sisters Hilda Boose and Wanda (Carl) Fox.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, William, John and Robert Stewart; a stepson, Jeff Claybaugh; and a special nephew, Randy Boose.

He was a lifetime grain and livestock farmer. Stewart was a member of the Farm Bureau. He enjoyed coon hunting, Kenton Coon Dog Trials and camping and fishing in Canada each year.

A graveside service is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Jackson Center Cemetery with the Rev. Rex Roth officiating. Visitation is from 9:30-11:15 a.m. Tuesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

