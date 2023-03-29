Home Obituaries Richard Pennock

Richard Pennock

Posted on March 29, 2023
Richard E.“Rick ” Pennock, of Sycamore, died March 25, 2023, †at his residence. He was 65.

A memorial service is 1 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with his nephew Shane Kouns officiating.

