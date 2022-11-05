Richard Gerber

Richard L. Gerber, 84, passed away on November 2, 2022 at The Fairhaven Community. Richard was born on July 1, 1938 to John and Ruth (Klinger) Gerber of Nevada, Ohio.

Final arrangements will be made by Lucas-Batton Funeral Home. There will be a private memorial service for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory may be directed to United Church Homes in Upper Sandusky, Wyandot County Council on Aging, or a charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

