Ralph Barker

Ralph E. Barker, age 82, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Jan. 26, 2024, at Bridge Hospice of Findlay.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Old Mission Cemetery with Pastor Mike Darling officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit ww.BringmanClark.com.

