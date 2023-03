FOREST — Rachael Lyn Grubbs Fall, of Bellefontaine, died Feb. 27, 2023, at her residence. She was 41.

She was born Feb. 11, 1982, in Kenton to David (Mary) Grubbs and Sharon (Sam Nichols) Holtzberger Grubbs.

She is survived by her boyfriend, maternal grandmother, four stepbrothers and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by a brother and her grandfathers.

Services will be private.

Clark Shields Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.