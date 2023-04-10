Phyllis Brezina

CAREY — Phyllis “Pat” Ann Brezina, “The Queen of the family,” passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Autumnwood Care Center in Tiffin. Pat was 87 years old and lived most of her life in Carey.

A celebration of Pat’s life is noon Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, with the Rev. Cynthia Morrison officiating. Friends are invited to visit the family two hours before the service Saturday. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Pat’s honor to Hospice of Wyandot County, 105 Houpt Drive, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351, or the Wyandot County Humane Society, 9640 CH 330, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Pat’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!