Phoebe Chadwick Posted on April 8, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Phoebe Ann Chadwick died April 2, 2022, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. Graveside Services are 11 a.m. July 15 in the Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Care Unit, Fairhaven Community, 850 Marseilles Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 45351. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!