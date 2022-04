Phoebe Chadwick

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Phoebe Ann Chadwick died April 2, 2022, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

Graveside Services are 11 a.m. July 15 in the Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Care Unit, Fairhaven Community, 850 Marseilles Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 45351.

