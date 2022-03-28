Peggy Dible

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Peggy A. Dible, 89, of Carey, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 3:35 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at her residence with family by her side.

The family will receive friends from 5–8 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey and one hour before the service, 10–11 a.m. Thursday at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God. Services for Peggy are 11 a.m. Thursday at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God in Carey, with Pastor Joe Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Peggy's family

