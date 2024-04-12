Patrick Seamans

Patrick William Seamans, Ph.D., age 72, of Los Angeles and most recently of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 2:13 a.m. Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Bridge Hospice in Findlay.

Graveside services for Patrick W. Seamans were held Friday at Oak Hill Cemetery with Father Savio Manavalan, OFM Conv., officiating.

Memorials may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospital and/or the Wyandot County Senior Village, and may be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to ww.lucasbatton.com.

