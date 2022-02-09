Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Patricia Snook

FOREST — Patricia L. Snook, age 81, of Arlington, died Sunday Feb. 6, 2022, at Ridgewood Manor, Maumee.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Blanchard River Church of Christ, Dunkirk, with Pastor David Dissinger officiating. Interment will be in Hueston Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blanchard River Church of Christ in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com

