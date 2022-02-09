Patricia Snook Posted on February 9, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Patricia Snook FOREST — Patricia L. Snook, age 81, of Arlington, died Sunday Feb. 6, 2022, at Ridgewood Manor, Maumee. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Blanchard River Church of Christ, Dunkirk, with Pastor David Dissinger officiating. Interment will be in Hueston Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Blanchard River Church of Christ in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!