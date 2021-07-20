Obit William Thornton Sr.

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















William F. Thornton Sr., of Upper Sandusky, died July 16, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was 86.

Private services were held for Mr. Thornton at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Betsy Bowen officiating. Interment was in Oak Hill Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

