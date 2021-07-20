Obit William Thornton Sr. Posted on July 20, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! William F. Thornton Sr., of Upper Sandusky, died July 16, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was 86. Private services were held for Mr. Thornton at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Betsy Bowen officiating. Interment was in Oak Hill Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!