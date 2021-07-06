Obit Wanda Markley

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wanda Markley

Wanda Markley, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 2:35 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria.

A memorial service for Wanda Markley is 2 p.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical UMC with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Visitation is at the church on Friday, one hour before the service time.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Evangelical UMC or the Open Door Food Pantry and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!