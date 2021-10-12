Obit Thomas Richardson

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Thomas Richardson

BUCYRUS — Thomas Avery Richardson, 74, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital after three months of failing health.

Tom’s family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Wise Funeral Service, in Bucyrus, where his funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday with his son, Rev. Solomon Richardson, officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery with military rites by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail.

Memorial donations may be made payable to Disabled American Veterans or Scioto UMC and given at the funeral home.

Memories and photos can be shared on Tom's tribute page at wisefuneral.com

