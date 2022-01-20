Obit Richard Shaferly

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Richard D. Shaferly, of Alvada, died at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay with his family by his side. He was 77.

Visitation 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Bible Methodist Church in Findlay. The funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday at the church, with Pastor Travis Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery near Alvada.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Methodist Church or charity of the donor’s choice.

