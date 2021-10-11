Obit Norman Kemerley

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Norman L. Kemerley, age 79, of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Oceola, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be made at lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!