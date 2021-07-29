Obit Nicholas Frombaugh

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Nicholas A. Frombaugh, age 33, of Nevada, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from an automobile accident.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Church, Upper Sandusky, with Father Conrad Sutter OFM, Conv. and Deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky.

Visit BringmanClark.com to send a condolence, share a memory or view the life tribute video.

Memorial donations may be made to the Nicholas Frombaugh Memorial Fund in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!