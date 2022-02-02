Obit Mary Pelfrey

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mary Pelfrey

Mary J. Pelfrey, age 67, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Jan. 31, 2022, with her loved ones by her side.

A memorial service for Mary J. Pelfrey will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Worldwide Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.lucasbatton.com

