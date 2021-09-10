Obit James Radwick

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















James Radwick

CONNEAUT LAKE, Penn. — James Charles Radwick, 84, of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, from complications due to COVID-19.

He was born July 30, 1937, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Betty) Fellows Radwick. He had been married to Donna Copeland Wermlinger and subsequently married Bonny (Sundstorm) Spang Radwick on Sept. 14, 2004.

Survivors, in addition to his loving wife Bonny, include a daughter, Alicia Meader (Kurt), Conneaut Lake; a son, Pete Radwick (Yvonne), Saegertown, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Baker Williams (Melanie), Bellingham, Washington; and Tanner Williams (fiancee Alyssa), Greensburg, Pennsylvania; and Morgan, Olivia and Brooklyn Radwick, all of Saegertown; two stepchildren, James Seddon (fiancee Tiffany), Meadville, Pennsylvania; and Beth Heishman (Michael), South Carolina; a brother, John Radwick, Mansfield, Ohio; a sister, Elizabeth “Liz” Montgomery (Don), Nevada, Ohio; and nieces and nephews.

Jim was a 1955 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School, Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and a graduate of Tiffin College, Tiffin, Ohio.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962.

He worked as a manager for Sherwin Williams in Maumee, Ohio, and Meadville, Pennsylvania, and subsequently as a pharmaceutical sales representative. Following retirement, Jim worked as a tour bus driver for O.D. Anderson in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He also owned and operated Jim’s Gems as well as he and Bonny owned and operated B & J Tour Company.

He was of the Catholic faith and was a member of the Rock and Gems Club in Erie, Pennsylvania.

A stranger was just a friend Jim had not yet met. His smile showed all over his face and his laughter was contagious. He was always helpful to neighbors and ready to pick up a person going through difficult times.

Jim was a loving father to his children, always involved in their activities. Decades later, his dedication to family continued through his grandchildren. Jim could be heard cheering on the sidelines of bowling alleys and in the bleachers at soccer games.

Family and friends will be received from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Waid-Coleman Funeral Home, 12422 Conneaut Lake Road, Conneaut Lake, PA, where a celebration of life service will follow at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will follow until 8 p.m. The wearing of masks is at the discretion of visitors. The service will be live streamed at my.gather.app/remember/james-charles-radwick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or t2t.org or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or woundedwarriorproject.org.

Memories and condolences may be shared at waidcolemanfh.com.

