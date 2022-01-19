Obit Doris Frey Posted on January 19, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! CAREY — Doris E. “Puggy” Frey, 77, of Carey and formerly of Findlay, died at 10:21 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, near her residence in Carey. At Doris’ request, there will not be a visitation or service at this time. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!