Obit Dixie Danner

Dixie Danner

SYCAMORE — Dixie L. Danner, age 60, of Fostoria, died at 11:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Independence House, Fostoria.

Funeral services for Dixie are 1 p.m., Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. William P. Schultz officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics, the Angeline Endowment Fund or Angeline Industries in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

