Obit David Hines

David Hines

David M. Hines, age 72, of Upper Sandusky, began his celebration with Jesus at 1:01 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus.

A celebration of the life of David M. Hines is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Evangelical UMC with pastors Jim Stauffer and Bob Greene officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, and one hour before service time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to Open Door Resource Center and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

