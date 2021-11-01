Obit Carolyn Gamby

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Carolyn Jo Gamby, of rural Carey, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Toledo Promedica Hospital following an extended illness. She was 86.

Her family will greet friends from 10–11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay St., Carey. A Mass of Christian burial will follow there at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv,, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.