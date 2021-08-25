Obit Betty Walter

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Betty L. Walter, of Pandora, and formerly of Findlay, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Blanchard Valley Hospital with her loving family by her side following an extended illness. She was 90.

Her family will greet friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. A celebration of her life will follow there at 12:30 p.m., with the Rev. Glen Hammons officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!