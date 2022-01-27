Obit Allen Ferguson

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Allen Eugene Ferguson, 75, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky with family by his side.

A celebration of Allen’s life is 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH. 43316.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Allen’s family.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

