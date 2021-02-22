Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Norman W. Miller, age 67, of Bloomville, died at 7:43 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in the emergency room at Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

Funeral services for Norman will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Jay Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. An Odd Fellows service is 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Indian Mill Antique Tractor Association in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

