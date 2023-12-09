Neva Thornton

Neva Jean Thornton, age 85, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 8:35 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service for Neva Jean Thornton is 1:00 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home and will be officiated by Pastor Barry Halter Jr. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, before the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, or to the Wyandot County Humane Society and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

