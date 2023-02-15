Nathan Stroub

CAREY — Nathan ‘Nate’ Allen Stroub, age 42, of Carey, died unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. Nate’s funeral is 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home in Carey, with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Donations may be made in Nate’s honor to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Nate’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!