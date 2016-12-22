Miriam K. Wood, of Sycamore and more recently a resident of Fairhaven Community, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
She was 94.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Donohoo officiating.
Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore.
Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or an organization of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 East Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.
