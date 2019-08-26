Home Obituaries Maxine Hougendobler

Posted on August 26, 2019
KENTON — Maxine Hougendobler, 94, of Kenton died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Kingston Residence of Marion.

Funeral Services for Hougendobler are 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at McKindree Cemetery. Friends and family may visit two hours before the service at the funeral home Wednesday.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

