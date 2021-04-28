Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mary Etta Fizer, of Tiffin, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, died April 16, 2021, at St. Rita’s Hospital, Lima. She was 75.

A memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Friday in the Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with the Rev. Conrad Sutter officiating. Interment will be held in St. Peter’s Catholic Church. CLC prayers will be at 10:45 a.m. at the church before the Mass.

