Marty Brown

BUCYRUS — Marty W. Brown, 59, of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Bucyrus, died unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Calling hours for Marty are from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus. He will then be transported to Kentucky, where calling hours are from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 W. Second St., Vanceburg, Kentucky. A graveside funeral will follow in Briary (Brown) Cemetery.

If desired, donations may be made payable to Angeline Industries and will be accepted through the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!