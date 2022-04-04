Marjorie Logsdon

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Marjorie M. “Margie” Logsdon, age 67, of Carey, died peacefully on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the James Cancer Center in Columbus following a year-long battle with cancer.

Her family will greet friends from 4–7 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. In true Margie fashion, family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at noon Wednesday at the VFW Post No. 3759, 121 E Findlay St., Carey. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Color Guard or to the Wyandot Memorial Hospital, c/o Oncology Department, to help them get new chairs, and they may be sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Margie’s family and condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

