Marilyn Oddo

BELLEVUE — Marilyn Ann Oddo, 90, formerly of Bellevue, passed away March, 30, 2022, with her family by her side following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue. A funeral mass is 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 231 E. Center St., Bellevue. Burial will follow at Bellevue Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Marilyn’s name to the Bellevue Public Library and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Association.

Memories and condolences may be shared at foosfuneral.com.

Her family is comforted knowing that Marilyn Ann Oddo knows who Marilyn Ann Oddo is again.

