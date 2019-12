Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Marilyn A. Brunton, Upper Sandusky, died Saturday Nov. 30, 2019, at the Wexner Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home and 10-11 a.m. Thursday. A funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.