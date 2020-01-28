Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Lynn B. Eatherton, age 68, of Forest, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Findlay.

She was born Aug. 20, 1951, to the late Barney and Phyllis (Gabby) Clawson. She married Richard Eatherton on Dec. 20, 1968, and he survives in Forest.

She also is survived by her brother, Bernard (Peggy) Clawson, Forest.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Christy Eatherton.

Lynn worked at Honda of America as a programmer. She also taught Computer Sciences at Ohio Hi Point Career Center and was a 4-H Adviser.

She enjoyed working on the computer as well as traveling and spending winters in Florida. She also loved animals of all kinds.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, also at the funeral home, with Denny Livingston officiating. Burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest. The family has requested casual dress.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To send a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.