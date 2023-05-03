SYCAMORE — Lyn M. Bell, age 82, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at home.

A celebration of life service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home in Sycamore, with the Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore, where the Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 will conduct a military graveside service. Visitation is 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home before the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Foundation, NC Chapter, 4N Blount St., Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601.

Online expressions of sympathy can also be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

