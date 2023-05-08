Luke Swavel, age 45, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Luke Swavel “Run Through First” Memorial Scholarship, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

The scholarship will be awarded annually to one graduating senior each from Riverdale and Upper Sandusky, who have competed as a senior in softball, or baseball, and are pursuing a post -secondary degree or certification.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!