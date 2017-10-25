Lisa Price

FOREST — Lisa J. Price, age 57 of Forest, died Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Gray officiating. Visitation is from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Visit www.Shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

Memorial donations may be made Forest-Jackson Public Library in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!