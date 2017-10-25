Home Obituaries Lisa Price

October 25, 2017
Lisa Price
age 57, Forest

FOREST — Lisa J. Price, age 57 of Forest, died Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Gray officiating. Visitation is from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Visit www.Shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

Memorial donations may be made Forest-Jackson Public Library in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

